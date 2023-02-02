Cortez Masto pushes FTC, USDA to address rising egg prices

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is pushing the FTC and USDA to take action on rising egg prices and prevent potential price gouging.

Egg prices in the state of Nevada are over $6 a dozen, well above the national average, according to Instacart.

“As grocery prices for essential items continue to rise, I echo recent calls for the Biden Administration to examine the markets and investigate any potential unlawful price manipulation in the egg industry,” wrote Senator Cortez Masto. “…I urge both of your agencies to bolster coordination and oversight efforts to ensure that American families and small businesses are receiving fair prices at the grocery store.”

In her letter to the agencies, she pushed them to provide “clear and constant communication to the public regarding updates on efforts taken to combat this market volatility.”

She also requested timely recommendations for action items for Congress to address the matter. Masto blamed a number of factors for the spike in egg prices, including avian flu, and urged the Biden administration to leverage all available resources to address the issue.

