Cars, items lost at airport up for grabs during Clark County surplus action

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County announced on Thursday that its agency along with other participating government agencies will host online surplus actions later this month.

According to a news release, vehicles, equipment and other miscellaneous items will be available as part of the winter government surplus auction.

The county says the auctions will take place online at www.tntauction.com.

All bidding will take place online starting at 8 a.m. on the date of each sale:

Friday, Feb. 17 – Harry Reid International Airport Lost & Found items

Monday, Feb. 20 – Vehicles & Equipment

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Miscellaneous (includes computers and office equipment)

According to the county, those interested can attend public preview events on Feb. 17 and 18 at TNT’s auction yard lot at 4530 Alto Ave., located southeast of Lamb Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue. On-site hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for both days.

The release says about 200 vehicles and 300 lots of miscellaneous items will be sold during the auctions.

According to the county, no airport lost and found items are available for preview but pictures of the items being sold are in the online catalog.

“These Clark County government surplus auctions are very popular with the public,” said manager Jim Edwards of TNT Auction. “If you see a vehicle or piece of equipment online, we encourage you to visit the auction lot in person to check it out. Then, register in advance as a bidder so you can participate in the online auction.”

The county says it works with TNT Auction to host three surplus auctions each year, typically in February, May and November.

The events are held to sell vehicles and equipment used or acquired by government agencies in Southern Nevada. According to the release, participating agencies include the area cities, local police departments and the state of Nevada.

For more information, contact TNT Auction’s toll free at (855) 317-5133.

