Trial postponed for man accused of killing Las Vegas reporter

By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Robert Telles, who has been charged with murder for the alleged killing of a Las Vegas reporter, has had his trial delayed.

Telles, a former public administrator for Clark County, is accused of stabbing Jeff German to death outside of the investigative reporter’s home on Sept. 3, 2022.

At a court hearing Wednesday, the trial date was moved from April 17 to Nov. 6.

Telles’ next court date is May 3 to check for trial readiness, records show.

