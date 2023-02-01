Trial postponed for man accused of killing Las Vegas reporter

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Robert Telles, who has been charged with murder for the alleged killing of a Las Vegas reporter, has had his trial delayed.

Telles, a former public administrator for Clark County, is accused of stabbing Jeff German to death outside of the investigative reporter’s home on Sept. 3, 2022.

At a court hearing Wednesday, the trial date was moved from April 17 to Nov. 6.

Telles’ next court date is May 3 to check for trial readiness, records show.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.