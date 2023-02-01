Snoop Dogg to perform Saturday at Las Vegas dispensary

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Snoop Dogg is set to perform this Saturday at a dispensary near the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, DJ Snoopadelic (Snoop Dogg) will take the stage as part of an “extravaganza” at Planet 13 this Saturday, Feb. 4.

The event is being held to celebrate the launch of Lamborghini Princess Marianna’s LP Exotics Brand at Planet 13.

According to Planet 13, the recent will run from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., with musical acts starting at 3 p.m.

In addition to Snoop Dogg, the dispensary said other featured performers will include celebrity DJ Super Sako and DJ Sammy Flash.

According to Planet 13, ticket information is below as follows:

Purchase $100 of LP Exotics or VVG Products in person or online at Planet 13 to receive one General Admission ticket.

Purchase $400 of LP Exotics or VVG Products in person or online at Planet 13 to receive one VIP ticket.

Planet 13 advises that attendees must be 21 years of age or older in order to attend the event.

For more information, visit: https://www.planet13lasvegas.com/

