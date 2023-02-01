New police substation approved for Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new police substation has been approved for downtown Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved a new partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) and the Fremont Street Experience (FSE) for a police substation.

According to the release, the new substation will be used by deputy city marshals, Las Vegas police officers and Fremont Street security, as they work together “to improve public safety in the downtown tourist corridor.”

“Public Safety is the city’s top priority and this new substation will allow for an increased law enforcement presence in downtown and specifically the Fremont Street Experience,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. “We want all of our residents and visitors to enjoy everything that our city has to offer, while being confident that they are safe and secure.”

The city noted in the release that currently, all three entities have teamed up to “provide a higher level of security in and around” the Fremont Street Experience area.

The release notes that in addition to law enforcement agencies utilizing the substation, the building will also include representatives from the city’s Business Licensing team.

The new substation will be located at 425 E. Fremont St. and will open later this year, the city said.

