‘Mayhem’ street-legal drag racing returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The start finish line is pictured at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday, Feb. 26, 2010 in Las...
The start finish line is pictured at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday, Feb. 26, 2010 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)(Isaac Brekken | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:24 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Organizers announced that “Mayhem” street-legal drag racing will once again return to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this year.

“Summit Racing Equipment Mayhem Street-Legal Drags at The Strip at LVMS” is described as a “safe alternative to illegal street racing.”

As part of the experience, drivers are able to “race each other on the safer confines of its NHRA-sanctioned, quarter-mile drag strip.”

According to the calendar of events, the first “Mayhem” street-legal drag will be held this Friday, Feb. 3.

Organizers say the event is open to all licensed and registered street-legal vehicles.

The cost for the event range as follows:

  • Car and driver (tech card): $20
  • Ride-along passenger: $15
  • Car show vehicle/pit area parking pass: $15
  • Spectator: $5

Organizers note that the ticket office closes at 10:30 p.m. for all Mayhem events.

To view the full schedule of events, visit: https://www.lvms.com/events/

