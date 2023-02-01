‘Mayhem’ street-legal drag racing returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Organizers announced that “Mayhem” street-legal drag racing will once again return to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this year.
“Summit Racing Equipment Mayhem Street-Legal Drags at The Strip at LVMS” is described as a “safe alternative to illegal street racing.”
As part of the experience, drivers are able to “race each other on the safer confines of its NHRA-sanctioned, quarter-mile drag strip.”
According to the calendar of events, the first “Mayhem” street-legal drag will be held this Friday, Feb. 3.
Organizers say the event is open to all licensed and registered street-legal vehicles.
The cost for the event range as follows:
- Car and driver (tech card): $20
- Ride-along passenger: $15
- Car show vehicle/pit area parking pass: $15
- Spectator: $5
Organizers note that the ticket office closes at 10:30 p.m. for all Mayhem events.
To view the full schedule of events, visit: https://www.lvms.com/events/
