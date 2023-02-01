‘Mayhem’ street-legal drag racing returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Organizers announced that “Mayhem” street-legal drag racing will once again return to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this year.

“Summit Racing Equipment Mayhem Street-Legal Drags at The Strip at LVMS” is described as a “safe alternative to illegal street racing.”

As part of the experience, drivers are able to “race each other on the safer confines of its NHRA-sanctioned, quarter-mile drag strip.”

According to the calendar of events, the first “Mayhem” street-legal drag will be held this Friday, Feb. 3.

Organizers say the event is open to all licensed and registered street-legal vehicles.

The cost for the event range as follows:

Car and driver (tech card): $20



Ride-along passenger: $15



Car show vehicle/pit area parking pass: $15



Spectator: $5



Organizers note that the ticket office closes at 10:30 p.m. for all Mayhem events.

To view the full schedule of events, visit: https://www.lvms.com/events/

