Man injured after shooting near Las Vegas Boulevard, Carey
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:57 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near a shopping center around Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey Avenue.
Police say a man in his early 20′s was found with a gunshot wound around 7:00 Tuesday evening.
He was taken to a local hospital where his current condition is unknown.
It is unclear if a suspect is in custody at this time.
Check back for updates.
