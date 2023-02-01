Man injured after shooting near Las Vegas Boulevard, Carey

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near a shopping center around Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

Police say a man in his early 20′s was found with a gunshot wound around 7:00 Tuesday evening.

He was taken to a local hospital where his current condition is unknown.

It is unclear if a suspect is in custody at this time.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.