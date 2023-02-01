Las Vegas Strip musical producers share memories of icon Cindy Williams appearing in show

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The actress is best known for playing Shirley opposite penny Marshall’s Laverne on the popular 70′s sitcom “Laverne & Shirley.”

She passed away in Los Angeles last Wednesday after a brief illness.

“Today, just an overwhelming sense of sadness and loss.”

To the world, she was an icon but to producers of Menopause the musical Kathi and Alan Glist, she was just Cindy.

“Cindy enriched my life and forever affected my so soul. she will live on in my heart forever and I am sad she left so soon,” said Kathi Glist.

Cindy Williams was cast for three years in Menopause the musical at Harrah’s on the Las Vegas strip after her manager reached out to Kathi and Alan about having her on their show.

“Cindy came to see our show and absolutely loved it,” said Alan Glist. “She just couldn’t believe what an amazing musical comedy this was.”

Kathi and Alan tell me off-stage Cindy was a loving mother, friend and castmate.

“She was so generous, didn’t take advantage of her fame and that she was Cindy Williams and had this tremendous history on tv and movies and so on,” said Alan Glist.

They said she touched the hearts of many as soon as stepping into the spotlight.

“She had a way of communicating with the audience that was almost like eye to eye, heart to heart and she was funny, and she had them in the palm of her hand instantly,” said Kathi Glist.

Kathi and Alan said the impact she left on the Las Vegas community will never be forgotten and her legacy lives on forever.

“I would like to dedicate every show to Cindy and eternally we will,” said Alan Glist. “Like we got together with the cast last night and decided we wanted to dedicate the show to Cindy.”

