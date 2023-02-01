Las Vegas police searching for missing man last seen Saturday in downtown

Collin Best
Collin Best(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:56 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who was last seen Saturday in downtown.

According to police, Collin Best, 26, was last seen Jan. 28 near the 300 block of South Casino Center Boulevard. Police say he was wearing a red jacket, black shirt and gray pants.

LVMPD says Best is described as a Hispanic male, 5′7″ weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LVMPD at 702-828--3111.

