Las Vegas Pokémon Go event sells out with 50K tickets sold

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Organizers for an upcoming in-person Pokémon Go event say the Las Vegas gathering has sold out.

According to Niantic, the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas event is completely full after selling 50,000 tickets.

The event is set to be held Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19 at Sunset Park.

Organizers said previously that attendees will have a “chance to play Pokémon GO with thousands of other Trainers from around the world, while catching, trading, and battling with your favorite Pokémon.”

For more information on the event, visit: https://gotour.pokemongolive.com

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.