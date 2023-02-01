Las Vegas Pokémon Go event sells out with 50K tickets sold

Someone's phone is shown as they attempt to catch a charmander in Pokemon Go. (AP Photo/Thomas...
Someone's phone is shown as they attempt to catch a charmander in Pokemon Go. (AP Photo/Thomas Cytrynowicz)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:44 AM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Organizers for an upcoming in-person Pokémon Go event say the Las Vegas gathering has sold out.

According to Niantic, the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas event is completely full after selling 50,000 tickets.

The event is set to be held Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19 at Sunset Park.

Organizers said previously that attendees will have a “chance to play Pokémon GO with thousands of other Trainers from around the world, while catching, trading, and battling with your favorite Pokémon.”

For more information on the event, visit: https://gotour.pokemongolive.com

