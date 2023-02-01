Forecast Outlook 2/1/2023

After sub-freezing temperatures around the valley this morning, we’re looking at milder weather as we head into the weekend. Some more clouds will be passing through with high temperatures climbing back into the 60s.

Clouds will be increasing Thursday afternoon and will be sticking around on Friday. We remain dry with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Forecast highs are back in the mid to low 60s for your weekend plans with partly cloudy skies. We’ll turn breezy again on Sunday and Monday with a slight chance of showers Sunday afternoon and evening. Wind gusts are forecast to be in the 30-40 mph range around the Las Vegas Valley.

