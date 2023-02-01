Football injury likely tied to the death of Air Force Academy cadet, according to autopsy report

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - An autopsy report for an Air Force cadet states 21-year-old Hunter Brown likely passed away from pulmonary thromboembolism due to deep vein thrombosis, likely tied to an injury sustained during football practice.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office shared the report with KKTV 11 News after we requested it. Brown passed away in early January while on his way to class.

“With heavy hearts we share the loss of a cadet. C3C Hunter Brown died Monday after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to class,” a social media post on the USAFA Twitter count reads. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates and fellow cadets. #NeverForgotten”

Brown was assigned to Cadet Squadron 16 and was pursuing a major in management, a minor in French, and had completed back-to-back winning seasons in 2021 and 2022 with Falcon football. Brown graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in May 2021.

“Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent. “The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man.”

The full opinion from the autopsy report can be read below:

“Based on the history, scene investigation, autopsy, virology, and toxicology findings, it is my opinion that Hunter Brown, a 21-year-old white male, died as a result of pulmonary thromboembolism due to deep vein thrombosis resulting from Lisfranc injury of the left lower extremity. The overall findings are consistent with this being an accidental death originating from an injury sustained during football practice several weeks prior to death.”

The autopsy report was signed by Dr. Jarod Murdoch.

