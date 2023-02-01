Festival celebrating Asian culture, entertainment coming to Las Vegas Strip

Mandalay Bay exterior
Mandalay Bay exterior(Tory Kooyman | Tory Kooyman via MGM Resorts International)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:43 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International on Wednesday announced that it will host a music festival and expo in April that celebrates Asian culture and entertainment.

According to a news release, the “We Bridge” music festival and expo will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena April 21-23.

MGM Resorts says the inaugural event will feature a three-day cultural expo and a two-day music festival celebrating Asian entertainment and culture.

According to the release, K-Pop superstars Enhyphen will headline one night at the arena. The group will be joined by music veterans such as Kang Daniel and VIviz, as well as newer artists such as Dreamcatcher, CIX, ONEUS, fromis_9, BE’O, and more.

As part of the event, the GRAMMY Museum is said to also have its own stage over the three days on the expo floor consisting of special performances and Q&A panels with the music festival acts and is open to all attendees.

“I’m honored to be bringing a celebration of Asian culture to Las Vegas, one of the most culturally blended cities and entertainment capitals in the world,” said Alex Kang, CEO of Infinite Prospects Entertainment. “With the rise in Asian entertainment into mainstream prominence, we wanted to bring more awareness and access to artists, talent, and brands within our community. We are excited to have K-pop at the forefront of We Bridge’s music showcase this year, as the industry’s impact and popularity continue to grow. We see this as our humble beginning and have a vision of building an even bigger stage that is widely representative of all Asian talent.”

MGM Resorts says tickets for the first-ever “We Bridge” event are on sale now.

Chris Baldizan, MGM Resorts’ Executive Vice President of Entertainment, said, “K-Pop has quickly become a global phenomenon which Las Vegas experienced first-hand last year with BTS’ incredible sold-out concerts. The We Bridge event gives us another opportunity to partner with Alex Kang and his team to deliver multi-cultural experiences of music, media, art and fashion to the destination.”

For more information on the event, visit: webridgeexpo.com.

