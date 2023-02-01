FBI looking for missing Las Vegas woman; last contact was in Mexico

Zailey Unidad Flores
Zailey Unidad Flores(FBI)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:40 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help finding a Las Vegas woman last seen Jan. 12.

Zailey Unidad Flores, 21, was last heard from when she made contact with a family member and claimed she was in Mexico.

She is known to change her hair color with the common colors being brown, black, or partially copper. She has ties to Detroit, Maricopa County, Tucson, Phoenix, Laveen, and Marana, as well as the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles., Las Vegas, Reno, and Idaho.

She is described as using the aliases of Luna, Uni and Zay. She has scars on her left arm, hand wrist and palms. She has burn marks on her legs. Her shins have burn marks brown in color likely from cigarettes.

If you have information about Flores, contact the nearest FBI office or American Embassy or Consulate.

