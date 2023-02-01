F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix plans for 10-year run

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Formula One plans to stick around Las Vegas for the long run.

According to a resolution as part of the Clark County Commission’s Feb. 7 meeting, the board looks to recognize the Las Vegas Grand Prix as an annual event for 10 years, set for the weekend prior to Thanksgiving every year from 2023 to 2032.

It’s estimated that the race will have an estimated economic impact of more than a billion dollars to the Las Vegas economy.

The resolution also waives the typical filing period for special events for F1, should they commit to the ten-year run, along with waivers for Clark County code for portions of the circuit.

The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix event will take place Nov. 16-18, 2023.

Clark County Commissioners are set to review the resolution during their Feb. 7 meeting.

