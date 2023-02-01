Dramatic body camera video captures moment officer, bystander rescue man from burning car on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A daring rescue in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip in front of stunned tourists and bystanders.

An officer and a good samaritan pull a man who is unable to move out of his car seconds before it catches fire.

On Tuesday, police released the Metro officer’s perspective and he’s telling his story.

Officer Derek Stebbins’ body camera shows the dramatic moments. The man next to him reaching into the car is a tourist from Kentucky who happened to be walking by the Venetian when the crash happened. The white BMW slammed into the median hitting a palm tree in the middle of the strip.

“If we weren’t there, I think he would have been burned in the vehicle. Give me a red for a minute and have medical expedite he is trapped in the vehicle,” said Officer Stebbins.

As officer Stebbins walked to the driver’s door bystanders started screaming.

The good samaritan jumped in the car.

In the video, you can hear the officer tell the helpful bystander “got it [the door open] go to that side go to that side sir!”

The driver was unresponsive but they were able to pull him out.

“I continued to drag him back away from the car I did that it began more smoke, more flames before it became engulfed. I thought well someone needs to look in to see what is wrong with him.” Justin Mauser, the good samaritan, was on his first trip to Las Vegas when his wife witnessed the crash and he ran over to the car when officer Stebbins told everyone to move back, he had selective hearing.

I don’t hear very well or sometimes act like I don’t I probably should have listened to him but I tried to help.

I think it was awesome that he stayed I pushed a lot of them back just to make sure that the scene was safe.

Officer Stebbins was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, but is now back on the beat, ready to protect and serve the public once again.

The driver who was pulled out of the car, Alexander Dawkins, is now facing DUI charges. He was also treated at the hospital for injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

