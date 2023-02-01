Dog with broken bones, rocks in stomach found in east Las Vegas ditch

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dog underwent surgery Tuesday after being found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach.

His name is Duke and he was recently found in a ditch near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue. Duke was later picked up by A Home 4 Spot, a non-profit rescue, and immediately taken to get cared for.

X-rays were taken of Duke, where veterinarians could see the rocks inside his stomach. The group isn’t sure why the dog would eat rocks. The group says he also had some kind of cloth material inside him.

A Home 4 Spot is now trying to raise money for the surgery which says might be around 5,000 dollars.

Anyone interested in donating can visit here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.