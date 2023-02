LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beyoncé announced on Wednesday she will embark on a world tour this summer.

As part of the tour, dubbed the “Renaissance” world tour, Beyoncé will make a stop in Las Vegas in August.

According to Beyoncé's website, the superstar will perform at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 26.

