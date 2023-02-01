2 former Las Vegas officers sentenced for child abuse

John Woodruff and Destini Woodruff
John Woodruff and Destini Woodruff(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:26 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two former officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were sentenced in court Tuesday after pleading guilty to child abuse.

John and Destini Woodruff were arrested in May 2020 in connection to a child abuse incident.

Police said at the time that both John and Destini were officers with the LVMPD and alleged they had hit a child multiple times.

Both had joined LVMPD in 2016, records show. Following the allegations, Destini Woodruff was placed on leave without pay while John Woodruff was fired as the result of a separate internal investigation.

Both were given suspended sentences of 28 to 72 months of incarceration and ordered three years of probation.

