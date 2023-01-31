Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas

Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:18 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NFL’s biggest game is set to make its mark on Las Vegas for the first time ever next year.

In order for the city to host the NFL championship, the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee is in need of volunteers.

According to the group, the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee says it will be recruiting and managing up to 10,000 “local volunteers to help welcome visiting fans, media and other Super Bowl attendees while providing an unparalleled level of hospitality that only Vegas can deliver.”

The Super Bowl will be held in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.

Those interested in signing up to serve as a volunteer for the Super Bowl are asked to fill out a registration form online.

For more information, visit: https://lvsuperbowlhc.com/volunteer-program/

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas among best cities for kid-friendly vacations, study says
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
23-year-old man dies after crashing Jaguar into light pole in west Las Vegas
Las Vegas local turns $7.50 bet into nearly $18K at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local turns $7.50 bet into nearly $18K at off-Strip casino
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Treasurer’s office hosting financial success workshop Feb. 4