Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NFL’s biggest game is set to make its mark on Las Vegas for the first time ever next year.

In order for the city to host the NFL championship, the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee is in need of volunteers.

According to the group, the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee says it will be recruiting and managing up to 10,000 “local volunteers to help welcome visiting fans, media and other Super Bowl attendees while providing an unparalleled level of hospitality that only Vegas can deliver.”

The Super Bowl will be held in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.

Those interested in signing up to serve as a volunteer for the Super Bowl are asked to fill out a registration form online.

For more information, visit: https://lvsuperbowlhc.com/volunteer-program/

