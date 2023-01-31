Tropicana to close Monday night near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close Tropicana Avenue over I-15 for five hours overnight to make repairs to the temporary Diverging Diamond Interchange.

The closure will begin Monday night at 11:00 p.m. and reopen by 4:00 a.m. the next morning.

The ramp from northbound I-15 to Tropicana will also be closed during that time.

The diamond layout is meant to reduce congestion and improve safety and efficiency during construction.

The overnight repairs are aimed at improving safety for drivers navigating the diamond.

Tropicana reopened Monday morning following an eight-day closure.

