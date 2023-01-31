Treasurer’s office hosting financial success workshop Feb. 4
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:27 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The state treasurer’s office is hosting a workshop called “say yes to financial success.”
As part of the event, attendees will get tips on investing, budgeting, home ownership and paying for college.
Lunch will be served and a raffle will be held giving away thousands in 529 funds.
The event is happening this Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1-p1 p.m. at United Way on Flamingo near Jones.
Registration is free but the deadline to RSVP is Wednesday.
To RSVP, visit: https://nvigate.gov/event/say-yes-to-financial-success-financial-university-workshop-2/
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.