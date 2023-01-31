Treasurer’s office hosting financial success workshop Feb. 4

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels via MGN)
By Miles Friess
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:27 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The state treasurer’s office is hosting a workshop called “say yes to financial success.”

As part of the event, attendees will get tips on investing, budgeting, home ownership and paying for college.

Lunch will be served and a raffle will be held giving away thousands in 529 funds.

The event is happening this Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1-p1 p.m. at United Way on Flamingo near Jones.

Registration is free but the deadline to RSVP is Wednesday.

To RSVP, visit: https://nvigate.gov/event/say-yes-to-financial-success-financial-university-workshop-2/

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas local turns $7.50 bet into nearly $18K at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local turns $7.50 bet into nearly $18K at off-Strip casino
classroom generic
Las Vegas school choir planning first-ever trip to Carnegie Hall
FIERY CRASH FOLO - VOD - clipped version
Tourist describes saving man from burning car on Las Vegas Strip
KIA STOLEN CARS - VOD - clipped version
High theft risk amongst some KIA, Hyundai vehicles; changes coming this year