Treasurer’s office hosting financial success workshop Feb. 4

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The state treasurer’s office is hosting a workshop called “say yes to financial success.”

As part of the event, attendees will get tips on investing, budgeting, home ownership and paying for college.

Lunch will be served and a raffle will be held giving away thousands in 529 funds.

The event is happening this Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1-p1 p.m. at United Way on Flamingo near Jones.

Registration is free but the deadline to RSVP is Wednesday.

To RSVP, visit: https://nvigate.gov/event/say-yes-to-financial-success-financial-university-workshop-2/

