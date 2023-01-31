Suspect in fiery Las Vegas Strip crash facing DUI charge

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect in a fiery Las Vegas Strip crash Friday night is now facing a DUI charge, according to court and police records.

Alexander Jay Dawkins, 34, is facing DUI, failure to maintain lane and proof of insurance charges, according to court records.

Dawkins and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer were hospitalized after the crash, which happened on the Strip around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 27. Police tell FOX5 the driver of a white sedan was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard and hit a palm tree in the center median. The vehicle caught on fire with the driver inside, according to police.

Police said the driver and officer were taken to the hospital; the officer was being treated for smoke inhalation after breaking a window and freeing the driver from the car.

An LVMPD spokesperson said Monday that the officer is doing well and is scheduled to be back at work on their next shift.

FOX5 has requested additional information regarding Dawkins’ arrest.

