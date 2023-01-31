Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division.

Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.

According to the attraction, Rail Explorers says it was unable to reach an agreement with the state of Nevada to renew its lease in Boulder City.

“We will miss our fabulous local team, the partnerships built with local businesses and the loyal support of the community over the past 5 years,” Rail Explorers said on Facebook.

The attraction advised customers who have gift cards for the Las Vegas attraction to contact its customer service division: 877-833-8588.

