Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:29 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division.

Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.

According to the attraction, Rail Explorers says it was unable to reach an agreement with the state of Nevada to renew its lease in Boulder City.

“We will miss our fabulous local team, the partnerships built with local businesses and the loyal support of the community over the past 5 years,” Rail Explorers said on Facebook.

The attraction advised customers who have gift cards for the Las Vegas attraction to contact its customer service division: 877-833-8588.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rail Explorers in Boulder City closes
Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas among best cities for kid-friendly vacations, study says
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
23-year-old man dies after crashing Jaguar into light pole in west Las Vegas