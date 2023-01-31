Police suspect foul play after woman found dead Sunday in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:40 AM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan police department is investigating after a woman was found dead Sunday morning in the central valley.

A report of a deceased person being found near the 4000 block of Edgeford Place has indicated foul play, according to authorities.

Las Vegas police stated Tuesday that officers responded at about 10:02 a.m. Sunday to the area and found the body of an adult woman.

A preliminary investigation indicated foul play was involved and homicide detectives responded to the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3521 or email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

