Las Vegas woman held without bond after accused of killing mother

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman accused of murdering her own mother in October appeared in court Monday and was ordered to be held without bond awaiting her next hearing.

Hend Bustami, 28, was arrested after she allegedly dialed 911 and said “I think I killed my mommy,” on Oct. 26, 2022, according to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“She further stated that she murdered her,” before giving officers her address. At the scene, police observed Bustami’s mother, Afaf Hussanen, laying on the floor in the bedroom with apparent multiple sharp force injuries.

Hussanen was pronounced dead at the scene. Bustami had left prior to officer’s arrival and was later seen driving on I-15 near Barstow, CA, police said.

The California Highway Patrol pulled her over and Bustami identified herself and “stated an excited utterance stating that she killed her mother. Apparent blood was observed on her clothing.”

In an interview, she told investigators she had been in an argument with her mother which led to a fight. She told police that she beat her mother over the head with a table glass and it broke, so she then stabbed her mother multiple times and cut her throat.

Bustami’s hands had cuts on them, police noted.

Her preliminary hearing will be March 29, records show.

