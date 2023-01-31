Las Vegas school choir planning first-ever trip to Carnegie Hall

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Talented students at Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts are gearing up for a trip to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall.

Del Sol’s choir has performed at different events around the Las Vegas valley, including recently at the Clark County School District’s “State of the Schools” address.

The school is raising money to help fund the trip to New York, to donate, click here.

