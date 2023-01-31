Las Vegas police looking for missing woman last seen near Bonanza, Eastern

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police need your help finding a missing woman who may be in emotional distress.

Police say 22-year-old Denise Garcia was last seen just before 4 p.m. Monday near Bonanza and Eastern.

Police report Garcia was wearing a red t-shirt, black leggings and white shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email.

