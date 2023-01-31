Las Vegas police looking for missing woman last seen near Bonanza, Eastern

Denise Garcia
Denise Garcia(LVMPD)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:30 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police need your help finding a missing woman who may be in emotional distress.

Police say 22-year-old Denise Garcia was last seen just before 4 p.m. Monday near Bonanza and Eastern.

Police report Garcia was wearing a red t-shirt, black leggings and white shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tourist describes saving man from burning car on Las Vegas Strip
ONLY ON FOX5: Tourist describes saving man from burning car on Las Vegas Strip
Increase Kia and Hyundai car thefts.
High theft risk amongst some KIA, Hyundai vehicles; changes coming this year
A fisherman throws a cast net along shore of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation...
California is lone holdout in Colorado River cuts proposal
Las Vegas man deals with catalytic converter theft in the midst of financial heartache
Las Vegas man deals with catalytic converter theft in the midst of financial heartache