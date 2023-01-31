Las Vegas among best cities for kid-friendly vacations, study says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Tuesday being recognized as “National Plan for Vacation Day,” a new study is looking at the best cities to take a kid-friendly vacation.
According to the new report, which was created by website Lawn Love, Sin City allegedly ranks higher than one might imagine when it comes to kid-friendly vacations.
The report found that Las Vegas is the 4th-best city for those looking to go on a vacation with their kids.
According to Lawn Love, in order to determine the rankings, the website says it compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities, looking for plenty of family-friendly accommodations, attractions and restaurants. Lawn Love said analysts also considered transportation options, affordability, and safety among 23 total metrics.
Coming in at number 1 on the list, Lawn Love found New York, New York to be the best city for a kid-friendly vacation.
The top five cities came in as follows, according to the study:
1) New York, NY
2) Orlando, FL
3) Miami, FL
4) Las Vegas, NV
5) Chicago, IL
On the contrary, according to the report, the five worst cities for a kid-friendly vacation were:
1) Clarksville, TN
2) Columbus, GA
3) Fayetteville, NC
4) Lancaster, CA
5) Montgomery, AL
To see the full report, visit: https://lawnlove.com/blog/best-cities-kid-friendly-vacations/
