Las Vegas among best cities for kid-friendly vacations, study says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Tuesday being recognized as “National Plan for Vacation Day,” a new study is looking at the best cities to take a kid-friendly vacation.

According to the new report, which was created by website Lawn Love, Sin City allegedly ranks higher than one might imagine when it comes to kid-friendly vacations.

The report found that Las Vegas is the 4th-best city for those looking to go on a vacation with their kids.

According to Lawn Love, in order to determine the rankings, the website says it compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities, looking for plenty of family-friendly accommodations, attractions and restaurants. Lawn Love said analysts also considered transportation options, affordability, and safety among 23 total metrics.

Coming in at number 1 on the list, Lawn Love found New York, New York to be the best city for a kid-friendly vacation.

The top five cities came in as follows, according to the study:

1) New York, NY

2) Orlando, FL

3) Miami, FL

4) Las Vegas, NV

5) Chicago, IL

On the contrary, according to the report, the five worst cities for a kid-friendly vacation were:

1) Clarksville, TN

2) Columbus, GA

3) Fayetteville, NC

4) Lancaster, CA

5) Montgomery, AL

To see the full report, visit: https://lawnlove.com/blog/best-cities-kid-friendly-vacations/

