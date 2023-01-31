Las Vegas among best cities for kid-friendly vacations, study says

Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas Strip(DAPA Images via Canva)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:09 AM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Tuesday being recognized as “National Plan for Vacation Day,” a new study is looking at the best cities to take a kid-friendly vacation.

According to the new report, which was created by website Lawn Love, Sin City allegedly ranks higher than one might imagine when it comes to kid-friendly vacations.

The report found that Las Vegas is the 4th-best city for those looking to go on a vacation with their kids.

According to Lawn Love, in order to determine the rankings, the website says it compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities, looking for plenty of family-friendly accommodations, attractions and restaurants. Lawn Love said analysts also considered transportation options, affordability, and safety among 23 total metrics.

Coming in at number 1 on the list, Lawn Love found New York, New York to be the best city for a kid-friendly vacation.

The top five cities came in as follows, according to the study:

1) New York, NY

2) Orlando, FL

3) Miami, FL

4) Las Vegas, NV

5) Chicago, IL

On the contrary, according to the report, the five worst cities for a kid-friendly vacation were:

1) Clarksville, TN

2) Columbus, GA

3) Fayetteville, NC

4) Lancaster, CA

5) Montgomery, AL

To see the full report, visit: https://lawnlove.com/blog/best-cities-kid-friendly-vacations/

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
23-year-old man dies after crashing Jaguar into light pole in west Las Vegas
Las Vegas local turns $7.50 bet into nearly $18K at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local turns $7.50 bet into nearly $18K at off-Strip casino
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Treasurer’s office hosting financial success workshop Feb. 4