DoorDash now delivering Starbucks in Las Vegas Valley

Starbucks and DoorDash partnership(Starbucks and DoorDash)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:58 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Starting Tuesday, coffee connoisseurs can now get their Starbucks fix by ordering through DoorDash.

According to a news release, Starbucks and DoorDash have partnered to offer delivery service in the Las Vegas Valley starting Jan. 31.

The release notes that by March 2023, the delivery service will be available in all 50 states.

Available on both iOS and Android devices, as well as DoorDash.com, customers can track their orders from preparation to drop-off.

The release says that Starbucks has “developed packaging solutions to help ensure the quality of hot and cold menu items including stickers for beverages to avoid spilling, tamper evident packaging, and delivery-specific cup holders.”

For more information, click HERE.

