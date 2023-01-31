Derek Carr says he’s going to NFL’s Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr speaks after an NFL football game against the Los...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr speaks after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:54 AM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Quarterback Derek Carr announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he will take part in the NFL’s Pro Bowl games in Las Vegas.

The Pro Bowl, which is now being labeled as a “skills competition,” will be held at Allegiant Stadium this Sunday at noon.

In a post on Twitter, Carr said, “maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons.” He added that this would be his fourth time taking part in the Pro Bowl.

The Raiders on Dec. 28 announced that Carr would be benched for the remainder of the team’s season. The team opted to start Jarrett Stidham for its final two weeks, and said Carr would be inactive.

On Jan. 12, Carr addressed his departure from the team for the first time in a statement on social media in which he said goodbye to Raider Nation.

Raiders’ Derek Carr says goodbye to Raider Nation in statement Thursday

Because he hasn’t yet been picked up by another team, Carr would essentially still represent the Raiders in the Pro Bowl.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts
Analysis: Mahomes, Hurts set for historic Super Bowl matchup
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals
‘Mattress Mack’ places $2M bet on Cowboys to beat the 49ers
‘Mattress Mack’ loses $2M in bets after Cowboys fall to 49ers