Derek Carr says he’s going to NFL’s Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Quarterback Derek Carr announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he will take part in the NFL’s Pro Bowl games in Las Vegas.

The Pro Bowl, which is now being labeled as a “skills competition,” will be held at Allegiant Stadium this Sunday at noon.

Well... maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons but I'm going back to pro bowl #4. See you soon Vegas! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 31, 2023

In a post on Twitter, Carr said, “maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons.” He added that this would be his fourth time taking part in the Pro Bowl.

The Raiders on Dec. 28 announced that Carr would be benched for the remainder of the team’s season. The team opted to start Jarrett Stidham for its final two weeks, and said Carr would be inactive.

On Jan. 12, Carr addressed his departure from the team for the first time in a statement on social media in which he said goodbye to Raider Nation.

Because he hasn’t yet been picked up by another team, Carr would essentially still represent the Raiders in the Pro Bowl.

