Charges dropped against Las Vegas woman accused in shooting in Historic Westside

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman who was arrested and charged after police responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment in the Historic Westside has had her case dismissed, records show.

Ronda Gibson, 52, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with two counts of battery with the use of a deadly weapon, six counts of child abuse endangerment, and discharging a gun into an occupied structure.

On Jan. 25, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office denied to prosecute her on all charges, court records show.

An arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department states the following:

At about 1:36 p.m. on Jan. 24, officers received a call regarding a neighbor dispute at an apartment complex near 900 Doolittle Avenue. Two residents at the complex had been arguing about the gate to the courtyard being closed, forcing one of the residents to walk around the building to get to their own apartment, the report says.

When officers arrived, police heard gunshots and a man ran towards them yelling “she has a gun!” and saw muzzle flashes coming from one apartment aimed at another apartment, according to the report.

Police set up a perimeter and learned a man and woman were injured with gunshot wounds. SWAT responded and took three people into custody, including Gibson, LVMPD said.

The other two people were never charged, according to court records, so their names are being withheld.

According to the report, after interviewing those involved, police learned the argument was about a closed courtyard gate that then led to the neighbors attacking each other, including Gibson being assaulted with a baseball bat.

At some point, police reported that a firearm fell out of the pocket of one of the neighbors and the parties separated into the apartments, leading to shots fired.

Investigators searched Gibson’s apartment and found three handguns on the kitchen counter and an AR-15-style rifle under a couch, the report said.

Four children ages 16, 9, 6 and 3 were in the apartment at the time of the shooting but were uninjured, according to police.

The district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX5 as to why the charges were dropped.

