Casino tailored to Latino community to make debut in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas hotel and casino that underwent a renovation to become tailored to the Latino community will debut next week.

According to a news release, Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino and the newly-rebranded Hotel Jefe will officially debut to the public on Monday, Feb. 6.

As part of a collaboration between Las Vegas-based Fifth Street Gaming (FSG) and Dallas-based Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, the renovated gaming and entertainment destination represents the first U.S. hotel-casino dedicated to the Latino community, the release says.

Located at 3227 Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas, the new Latino-focused property replaces the former Lucky Club Hotel & Casino.

According to the release, Hotel Jefe will feature Ojos Locos Sports Cantina as its dining, entertainment and nightlife centerpiece.

Developers say Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino features a 10,000-square-foot casino and an expansive restaurant that can seat nearly 300 guests.

“After two years of planning and collaboration, we are overjoyed to introduce this new gaming and entertainment destination catering to the Latino community,” said Seth Schorr, chief executive officer, Fifth Street Gaming. “We are grateful to Ojos Locos for joining us in this endeavor and to our valued customers whose enthusiasm inspired us to create a development just for them.”

According to the release, Hotel Jefe, which is a Fifth Street Gaming property, will have 90 rooms and suites, which are in the midst of a renovation. Developers say 40% of the rooms are completed and the remainder are scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.

“We are excited and honored to collaborate with Fifth Street Gaming on this flagship location, allowing us to bring the first-ever Ojos gaming experience to market,” added Laura Caudillo, vice president of growth, Ojos Locos Sports Cantina. “We look forward to welcoming the Latino community with our excellent service, delicious food and fun-filled atmosphere.”

For more information about Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino and Hotel Jefe, visit: HotelJefe.com .

