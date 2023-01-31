Brad Paisley announces 2 shows on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Country superstar Brad Paisley is returning to the Las Vegas Strip this spring.

According to a news release, following his last sold-out run in 2022, Paisley will again offer two performances as part of his “Acoustic Storyteller” show.

Paisley will host the back-to-back performances on April 14-15.

As part of the “Acoustic Storyteller’' shows, promoter AEG says Paisley “gives fans a one-of-a-kind experience to enjoy Paisley’s hits acoustically as he shares personal stories from his chart-topping career.”

According to the release, tickets for both performances go on sale to the public this Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $69.50 plus applicable fees and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

