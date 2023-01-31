23-year-old man dies after crashing Jaguar into light pole in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 23-year-old man was killed after he crashed his vehicle into a light pole Monday night in the west valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:09 p.m. near West Charleston Boulevard, west of South Hualapai Way.

Police say that evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate that a 2017 Jaguar F-Pace was traveling eastbound on Charleston in the right travel lane of three (T3). According to police, the driver, identified as a 23-year-old man, failed to maintain his travel lane and veered to the right.

The Jaguar then left the road and collided with a reinforced light pole and utility box, police said.

The driver and a female passenger were both transported to UMC Trauma. Police say the driver was pronounced deceased at UMC.

The passenger sustained moderate injuries in the crash, according to police.

The Jaguar driver’s death marks the 13th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023. The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigations Section.

