Vegas Inferno the first official E-Sports team to come to light in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Esports or competitive gaming is huge, not only in Las Vegas, but around the world. From leagues to tournaments, proving yourself as a gamer in tough. In Las Vegas, we have an official esports team called the Vegas Inferno.

“We take gamers and take people to the next level of different career paths,” said Jairo Urcuyo, the founder and CEO of Las Vegas Inferno, the first ever official Las Vegas E-sports team.

“It can be like Pokémon, Nintendo, or Super Smash Bros but also take them in the photography realm, video photography and editing there’s just so many careers within gaming where we compete on a national level,” said Urcuyo.

Electronic sports is a form of competing in video games with professional gamers all over the world. Gamers make a living playing at an intense level. Here in Las Vegas there are a few esports arenas.

“We started Jan. 6, 2020. We have a proclamation by Mayor Goodman saying every Jan. 6 in Las Vegas is called Las Vegas Inferno Day,” said Urcuyo.

The competition sometimes brings in millions of dollars, and it’s all based on your level of gaming expertise.

“We play Super Smash Brothers, Call of Duty, Rocket League, Mario Kart, those basic kinda games in essence,” said Urcuyo.

They scout throughout different leagues and recruit similar to that of a sports team. For Urcuyo, he started gaming at a young age.

“For me I wasn’t really good at baseball and I found esports as my passion.”

He now sends that message to fellow gamers.

Heiu Le works with Urcuyo, and for him, it was an easy start to this now profession.

“Fun! And getting everyone to video games and esports brings everything together,” said Urcuyo.

Heiu has now started a nonprofit called the Nevada Esports Education League that encourages high school and college students to pursue a career in gaming.

A typical day requiring a lot of practice and work.

“Day-to-day it’s just competing at nighttime but during the day you’re going to school learning studies you’re doing what you can to survive and a lot of practice time when you can,” said Heiu.

He says he’s learned about the importance of education and community with the help of video games.

“Gamers are the most efficient most resourceful type of people in the world. We’re not like movie stars, we’re not like athletes, we’re the future,” said Urcuyo.

