Snow falling around Las Vegas Valley amid cold temps

Snow seen on Black Mountain on Jan. 30, 2023.
Snow seen on Black Mountain on Jan. 30, 2023.(Credit: Darrin Dixon/Burst)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:58 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Snow has been falling around the Las Vegas Valley Monday morning during the morning commute and amid cold temperatures.

The morning started with rain, which is expected to continue into the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is already in place until Monday at 7 PM for our local mountains for 2 to 5″ of snow forecast to fall at elevations above 5000′. The snow level could drop to 3000′ over the next 24 hours.

As the system continues to slide in off the coast of California it will close off and move slowly. Rainfall accumulation by the time this system moves east will be a few 100ths of an inch at Harry Reid International.

By Tuesday the system will clear and we’ll be back to sunny conditions.

If you capture video of snow or rain in your area, submit the videos here.

