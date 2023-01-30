Several students fall ill at Tanaka Elementary

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - School and state health officials are investigating the cause of a number of students falling ill at Tanaka Elementary School.

In a letter sent home to parents and guardians Monday, Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County Community Schools said the district’s health services department are working to implement measures to prevent further illness.

It was not disclosed how many children have become sick. The letter gave information on how to diagnose gastrointestinal viruses by symptoms and that most people recover within one to three days.

The letter is as follows from CCSD:

Dear Tanaka Parents/Guardians, As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is investigating the cause of the gastrointestinal illnesses reported by several of the students at Tanaka. We are currently working with the Clark County School District Health Services Department and SNHD on implementing measures to prevent further illness. Gastrointestinal viruses are common and easily spread from person-to-person. Symptoms usually develop 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to the virus. Most people will get better within one to three days without medical treatment. Young children, older adults, and people with other medical conditions may be at higher risk for complications, such as dehydration. The most common symptoms include nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. Additional symptoms may include fever, headache, and body aches. Regular and appropriate handwashing is one of the most effective prevention methods for reducing the spread of gastrointestinal illness and other illnesses. People who are ill, or caring for someone who is ill, should wash their hands carefully with soap and water before, during, and after preparing food. Sick people should not prepare food or care for others. Hands should be dried with disposable paper towels. Hands should always be washed after using the toilet, changing diapers, or washing soiled clothes or bedding. It is important to incorporate routine, proper hand hygiene to reduce the spread of illness. Persons who are experiencing symptoms of gastrointestinal illness should stay home from school for 48 hours after symptoms have stopped. Seek care from your licensed health care provider if symptoms persist. Hard, non-porous surfaces that have been contaminated by an ill person should be cleaned and then disinfected immediately with a chlorine bleach solution made by adding 5-25 tablespoons of household bleach (5.25% sodium hypochlorite) to one gallon of water. For more information regarding common gastrointestinal illness, please contact your health care provider or the SNHD office of Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.