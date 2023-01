LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Snow in the region has forced Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive to close for Monday.

The Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive is closed today due to wet road conditions. Stay safe & warm 🌨️ — Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) January 30, 2023

Cold temperatures and precipitation have made a mess of morning commutes.

A total of 2 to 5″ of snow is expected for elevations above 5000′.

