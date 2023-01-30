Portland woman accused of stealing $100K+ cash, wristwatch from man’s Vegas hotel room

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Portland woman is accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of items from a man’s Caesar’s Palace hotel room, according to authorities.

Taelar Durbin, 28, faces felony charges of grand larceny of more than $100,000 and possession of stolen property. She is out on bond as of Monday after being ordered to stay out of trouble.

On Jan. 25, police responded to the casino for a report a man made about meeting two women and having items stolen from him after they were in his hotel room.

The alleged victim told investigators he met the two women a couple of hours prior to calling 911. One of the women he described was later identified as Durbin.

Durbin offered to give the man a neck massage for $100, to which the man agreed. Afterwards, he told her the massage was not worth $100. Durbin and her friend offered to go into the rooms of the man’s friends and rub themselves against their faces, and they did.

Eventually, the man decided to go back down to the casino floor while Durbin and her friend stayed in the hotel room. A few minutes later, another man called the alleged victim and told him to stop Durbin and her friend at the elevators.

Police spoke with both men who said they found Durbin and her friend had gotten into the safe inside the hotel room.

Missing was a Rolex Submarina watch valued at $39,000, a gold chain with a cross valued at $15,000, about $12,000 in cash and $52,000 in casino chips.

The third alleged victim told police when the women came into the room and began touching them, he wasn’t in the mood, and told them he was not interested. He woke up to find $5,000 in cash was missing from his wallet.

Police searched the phone number Durbin gave to the alleged victim and found it registered in CashApp as $TropicanaNicole. Durbin’s middle name is Nicole. The officer recognized Durbin from previous run-ins as she has been cited or arrested on suspicion of trespassing, prostitution, or loitering 30 times since 2015, according to court records.

Later that day, police served a warrant at Durbin’s home and saw her in a car there with another man, who drove off at high speeds and evaded arrest - until they returned to the home later and were taken into custody.

At the home, police impounded several firearms, about $27,000 in casino chips from Caesar’s and $32,000 in cash.

Durbin’s next court appearance is April 27.

