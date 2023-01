LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While some may start off the day with a cup of coffee, someone at Caesar’s Palace instead hit the jackpot.

A guest at around 4 a.m. hit the winning combination for the $1,040,252 prize.

It was a $25 bet according to the photo.

Jackpot at Caesar's (Caesar's Entertainment)

