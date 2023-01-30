One dead, 7 injured - including 5 minors - in Saturday crash on Cabana Drive

By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:31 AM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died while seven people were injured in a crash near Cabana Drive south of East Desert Inn Road on Saturday, according to police.

The LVMPD reports a vehicle-on-vehicle collision occurred at about 12:38 p.m. when a car traveling southbound crossed over into the northbound lane of Cabana Drive and struck a SUV.

In the SUV were two women - one of whom was the driver - and 5 juveniles. All suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the car was taken to Sunrise Hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the collision and the crash remains under investigation.

