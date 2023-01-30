One in critical condition after motorcycle, SUV crash on Lake Mead Blvd

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcycle versus SUV collision on Saturday has left one person hospitalized, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard at around 11:33 p.m. for a reported traffic collision.

Police believe the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Lake Mead Boulevard when it struck an SUV pulling out of a shopping center. The motorcyclist - a male believed to be in his late 20s - is in critical condition at University Medical Center Trauma.

The SUV stopped and the driver remained at the scene. Impairment and speed are believed to be factors in the crash on the part of the motorcyclist.

