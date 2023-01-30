Nevada Unclaimed Property Day Feb. 1

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Do you have an unclaimed financial asset with no activity after a period of time, usually three years?

As luck would have it, you may be able to claim it as the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is urging residents to do Feb. 1.

Unclaimed Property Day can include bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, insurance checks, traveler’s checks, utility deposits, gift certificates, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, dividends, insurance policy benefits, or claim payments, safe deposit box contents, oil and gas royalties, court deposits and more.

“Throughout my time in office, the State Treasurer’s Office has returned nearly $184 million in unclaimed property back to Nevadans,” said Treasurer Zach Conine. “The state of Nevada is currently holding over $1 billion in unclaimed property. We encourage everyone to visit our website to see if we’re holding onto any unclaimed property which is owed to them.”

Search your name at the website.

For more information on the Unclaimed Property Division, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.