Motorist dies in rollover near Searchlight

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead following a vehicle rollover accident outside of Searchlight, NV on Monday, according to authorities.

The Nevada State Police responded to the scene of US 95 and mile marker 34 at around 5:13 a.m. A sedan traveling northbound at some point - the reason is unknown - overcorrected and rotated.

As the car continued to rotate, it entered the center dirt median and overturned before coming to a rest in the southbound lanes.

The driver was identified as a male adult and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

