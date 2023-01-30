Motorist dies in rollover near Searchlight
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:47 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead following a vehicle rollover accident outside of Searchlight, NV on Monday, according to authorities.
The Nevada State Police responded to the scene of US 95 and mile marker 34 at around 5:13 a.m. A sedan traveling northbound at some point - the reason is unknown - overcorrected and rotated.
As the car continued to rotate, it entered the center dirt median and overturned before coming to a rest in the southbound lanes.
The driver was identified as a male adult and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
