Juvenile arrested, charged for shooting other juvenile Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A juvenile suspect is in jail following allegedly shooting another juvenile Saturday evening near the 3000 block of Logan Avenue, according to authorities.

The LVMPD responded to the reported shooting and found a male believed to be in his late teens with a gunshot wound. He was taken to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators later found a juvenile male suspect believed to have shot the victim had fled the scene in a stolen car before police arrived.

The suspect was taken into custody and the stolen vehicle was recovered. He was booked into Clark County Juvenile Detention Center for attempted murder and other charges.

As both parties are minors, their names have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.