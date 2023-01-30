Forecast Outlook- 1/30/2023

A cold storm spinning over the Southern California coast has brought rain and snow showers into the Las Vegas Valley. Henderson has seen some of the most snowfall with areas like Anthem and Mission Hills picking up between 0.5″ and 2″ of snowfall. Snow and rain taper this evening, setting us up for warmer and drier weather later this week.

As the storm moves east on Tuesday, we’ll see a cool north breeze around Las Vegas. High temperatures will be running well below average with a forecast of 50° in Las Vegas. Wind gusts will be hovering in the 30 mph range.

We’ll see less wind with temperatures on the rise as we head toward the weekend. Forecast highs are back in the mid to low 60s for your weekend plans with some clouds passing through at times. We’ll turn breeze again on Sunday and Monday with the slight chance of a few showers.

