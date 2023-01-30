Forecast Outlook-1/29/23

Clouds, mountain snow with valley rain is heading our way.

The timeline for this latest round of active weather is late Sunday night into Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is already in place until Monday at 7 PM for our local mountains.

2 to 5″ of snow is forecast to fall at elevations above 5000′.

The snow level could drop to 3000′ over the next 24 hours.

As the system continues to slide south off the coast of California it will close off and move slowly.

Rainfall accumulation by the time this system moves east will be about 5/100ths of an inch at Harry Reid International.

By Tuesday the system will clear and we’ll be back to sunny conditions.

That being said temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be well below seasonal.

By Wednesday daytime temperatures will start to move back up and we are looking at the low 60′s by next weekend.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.