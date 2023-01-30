Fatal Jan. 24 crash victim identified as North Las Vegas man

(WAFF)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:55 AM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 24 has been identified by authorities.

Lawrence Charles Williamson, 35, from North Las Vegas, was walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard north of Lowry Avenue at about 8:38 when he was struck by an SUV being driven by Michael Florio, a LVMPD corrections officer.

Williamson was taken to Univerity Medical Center Trauma and was later pronounced deceased. No charges or foul play were mentioned in the report by Nevada State Police.

