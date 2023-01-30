Bystander wounded in shootout with police at Arizona RV park

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:28 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(AP) - A bystander was struck by gunfire during a shootout between a suspect and officers at a recreational vehicle park in northwestern Arizona, authorities said.

Bullhead City police said officers went to the Silver View RV Resort on Friday to investigate reports of a man in a bulletproof vest pointing a gun at people.

From inside a trailer, the suspect shot at officers, who returned fire, police said in a statement. One of the rounds from the suspect ripped through another trailer “and struck an innocent bystander.”

The victim was taken about 95 miles (152 kilometers) north to a Las Vegas hospital and was expected to survive. No officers were hurt.

Police identified the suspect Saturday as Bullhead City resident Kyle Schafer, 41, but did not say what charges he may face.

Schafer locked himself inside his trailer for nearly eight hours before surrendering and being taken into custody, police said. He was also brought to a Las Vegas hospital, with unspecified injuries.

Bullhead City is located on the Arizona side of the Colorado River, near the juncture with Nevada and California. It is home to about 41,000 people.

An outside agency, Lake Havasu City Police, will investigate the shooting for Bullhead City police in line with the department’s protocol for cases where officers fire their weapons.

